Brazil's Cooxupe says coffee harvest still behind normal pace

Contributor
Marcelo Teixeira Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jose Roberto Gomes

Brazil's Cooxupe, the world's largest coffee co-op and the country's number 1 exporter, said on Wednesday that coffee harvesting in the region where it operates is at 52.6% of the area so far, a smaller percentage than seen in recent years.

As a comparison, harvesting was at 53.4% at this time last year and at 61.2% in 2020.

Analysts in Brazil have said maturation of coffee cherries has been slower than normal this year. There were also reports of difficulties finding workers in some producing areas.

Cooxupe said that the harvest in the South Minas Gerais area was ahead of the others at 58.4%. Farmers in Sao Paulo state harvested only 33.4% while in the Cerrado Mineiro region, 45.8%.

