Brazil's Cooxupe says coffee harvest pace is above last 2 years

June 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's Cooxupe, the world's largest coffee co-operative and the country's biggest coffee exporter, said on Wednesday the 2023 harvest in the areas where it operates is progressing at a good pace, ahead of the two previous years.

Cooxupe said in a report on the harvest it had been completed in 21.74% of the fields managed by associated farmers in the states of Minas Gerais and Sao Paulo. That compares to 13.52% at this time last year and 16.8% in 2021.

The co-operative had said that field work has been quicker mainly because the fields had a more concentrated flowering period, which led to a more uniformed maturing stage for the coffee berries.

Cooxupe has around 18,000 associated coffee farmers in the regions of Sul de Minas, Cerrado Mineiro, Sao Paulo's Mogiana and Matas de Minas.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira in New York; Editing by Barbara Lewis and Richard Chang)

