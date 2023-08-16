News & Insights

Brazil's Cooxupe says 2023 coffee harvest reaches 81.9%

August 16, 2023 — 09:08 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's Cooxupe, the world's largest coffee co-operative and the country's biggest coffee exporter, said on Wednesday the 2023 harvest in the areas where it operates has reached 81.9% of the fields by Aug. 11.

The current harvest stage, up 7 percentage points from the previous week, compares to 79.8% at this time last year. It is the quickest pace since 2020, when farmers had collected 84.5% of the coffee by this time of the year.

Cooxupe has around 18,000 associated coffee farmers in the regions of Sul de Minas, Cerrado Mineiro, Sao Paulo's Mogiana and Matas de Minas.

