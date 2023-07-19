Brazil's Cooxupe says 2023 coffee harvest reaches 50.5%

SAO PAULO, July 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's Cooxupe, the world's largest coffee co-operative and the country's biggest coffee exporter, said on Wednesday the 2023 harvest in the areas where it operates has reached 50.5% of the fields by July 14.

The current harvest stage, up 7.8 percentage points from the previous week, compares to 42.8% at this time last year. It is the quickest pace since 2020, when farmers had collected 52.2% of the coffee by this time of the year.

Cooxupe has around 18,000 associated coffee farmers in the regions of Sul de Minas, Cerrado Mineiro, Sao Paulo's Mogiana and Matas de Minas.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

