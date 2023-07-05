Brazil's Cooxupe says 2023 coffee harvest reaches 34%

July 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's Cooxupe, the world's largest coffee co-operative and the country's biggest coffee exporter, said on Wednesday the 2023 harvest in the areas where it operates has reached 34% of the fields by June 30.

The current harvest stage compares to 25% at this time last year. It is the quickest pace since 2020 when farmers had collected 36% of the coffee by this time of the year.

The co-operative had said that field work has been quicker mainly because the fields had a more concentrated flowering period, which led to a more uniformed maturing stage for the coffee berries.

Weather has been dry in the main coffee areas in Brazil, which allows for quick harvesting and drying of the beans.

Cooxupe has around 18,000 associated coffee farmers in the regions of Sul de Minas, Cerrado Mineiro, Sao Paulo's Mogiana and Matas de Minas.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira in New York; Editing by Barbara Lewis and Richard Chang)

