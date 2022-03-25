Brazil's Cooxupe expects 6.8 mln bags in total coffee shipments in 2022

Adds more information

SAO PAULO, March 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian co-op Cooxupe expects total coffee shipments of 6.8 million 60-kg bags in 2022, higher than the 6.02 million bags in 2021, said its president on Friday.

Carlos Augusto Rodrigues told Reuters the co-op also expects this year coffee exports to reach 5.9 million bags, above the 4.9 million bags last year.

The largest coffee growers' co-op in Brazil said it expects deliveries at 6.1 million bags in 2022, with 1.5 million bags from non-members and 4.6 million from members, as the co-op seeks to produce more coffee from growers not associated with it, to reduce the damage from frosts last year.

In 2021, deliveries totaled 5.6 million, of which 1.1 million were from growers not associated with the co-op.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

