Brazil's Cooxupe expects 6.8 mln bags in total coffee shipments in 2022

SAO PAULO, March 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian co-op Cooxupe sees 2022 total coffee shipments at 6.8 million bags, higher than the 6.02 million bags in 2021, its president, Carlos Augusto Rodrigues, said on Friday.

The co-op also expects this year coffee exports at 5.9 million bags versus 4.9 million bags in 2021.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Carolina Pulice)

