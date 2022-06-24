US Markets

Brazil's consumer prices up more than expected in mid-June

SAO PAULO, June 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian consumer prices rose more than expected in the month to mid-June, statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, with Latin America's largest economy struggling to rein in high inflation even as its central bank pushes ahead with interest rate hikes.

The IPCA-15 consumer price index BRIPCA=ECI rose 0.69% in the first half of June, up from 0.59% in the same two-week period last month, while economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.62% rise.

Inflation in the 12 months to mid-June BRIPCY=ECI hit 12.04%, down from the 12.2% seen a month ago but still well above the central bank's target range of 3.5%, plus or minus 1.5 percentage point.

Economists had expected 12-month inflation to come in at 11.98%.

