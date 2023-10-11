News & Insights

Brazil's consumer prices up less than expected in September

October 11, 2023 — 08:25 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's consumer prices rose less than expected in September, data from statistics agency IBGE showed on Wednesday, providing some relief as the central bank closely monitors inflation figures amid an ongoing monetary easing cycle.

Prices were up 0.26% last month, IBGE said, below market forecasts of 0.34%in a Reuters poll of economists.

That took annual inflation to 5.19%, up from the 5.00% seen in mid-September as an overshoot was already forecast due do unfavorable base effects, but also below the 5.34% that economists were expecting.

After holding interest rates steady for almost a year to combat inflation, Brazil's central bank initiated an easing cycle in August and last month cut its benchmark rate by another 50 basis points to 12.75%.

The bank has signaled that other 50-basis-point cuts are expected for upcoming meetings, with board members stressing that pace would allow it to continue watching how inflation treads and international events unroll.

IBGE said the September inflation figures were driven by higher transportation costs as gasoline prices went up. Housing and personal expenses costs also rose, but lower food and beverage prices helped ease that pressure in the month.

