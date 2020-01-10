US Markets

Brazil's consumer inflation above central bank target on meat prices

Contributors
Camila Moreira Reuters
Debora Moreira Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Brazilian consumer prices rose at a faster pace in 2019 and exceeded economists' forecast, mainly led by higher meat prices, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.

Recasts explaining reasons for rising inflation

SAO PAULO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian consumer prices rose at a faster pace in 2019 and exceeded economists' forecast, mainly led by higher meat prices, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.

The 2019 rate of inflation was 4.31%, above the central bank's official year-end goal of 4.25%, which has a tolerance margin of 1.5 percentage points on either side. It was also higher than the 3.75% posted a year earlier.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists was for an annual inflation rate of 4.23%.

In December, the benchmark IPCA index rose 1.15%, the biggest increase from the previous month since 2002 and above economists' forecast of 1.08%.

Meat prices went up 18.06% from the previous month amid a surge in Brazilian beef exports to China after an outbreak of African swine fever there. In 2019, meat prices rose 32.4%.

Below is the result for each price category:

December November

- Food and beverages 3.38 0.72

- Housing -0.82 0.71

- Household articles -0.48 -0.36

- Apparel 0.00 0.35

- Transport 1.54 0.30

- Health and personal care 0.42 0.21

- Personal expenses 0.92 1.24

- Education 0.20 0.08

- Communication 0.66 -0.02

- IPCA 1.15 0.51

(By Sao Paulo Newsroom; tel: +5511 56447500)

(Reporting by Camila Moreira and Debora Moreira; Writing by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular