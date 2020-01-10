Brazil's consumer inflation above central bank target on meat prices
Recasts explaining reasons for rising inflation
SAO PAULO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian consumer prices rose at a faster pace in 2019 and exceeded economists' forecast, mainly led by higher meat prices, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.
The 2019 rate of inflation was 4.31%, above the central bank's official year-end goal of 4.25%, which has a tolerance margin of 1.5 percentage points on either side. It was also higher than the 3.75% posted a year earlier.
The median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists was for an annual inflation rate of 4.23%.
In December, the benchmark IPCA index rose 1.15%, the biggest increase from the previous month since 2002 and above economists' forecast of 1.08%.
Meat prices went up 18.06% from the previous month amid a surge in Brazilian beef exports to China after an outbreak of African swine fever there. In 2019, meat prices rose 32.4%.
Below is the result for each price category:
December November
- Food and beverages 3.38 0.72
- Housing -0.82 0.71
- Household articles -0.48 -0.36
- Apparel 0.00 0.35
- Transport 1.54 0.30
- Health and personal care 0.42 0.21
- Personal expenses 0.92 1.24
- Education 0.20 0.08
- Communication 0.66 -0.02
- IPCA 1.15 0.51
(By Sao Paulo Newsroom; tel: +5511 56447500)
(Reporting by Camila Moreira and Debora Moreira; Writing by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.