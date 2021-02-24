Brazil's consumer confidence rises in Feb for first time in five months -FGV

BRASILIA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Consumer confidence in Brazil rose in February for the first time in five months, a survey indicated on Wednesday, lifted by the start of a nationwide vaccination program against COVID-19 and prospects of the government resuming emergency income transfers to the poor.

The Getulio Vargas Foundation's (FGV) consumer confidence index rose 2.2 points to 78.0 points in February. Current expectations and the outlook for the coming months improved, although both remained below December's levels, FGV said.

