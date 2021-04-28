Brazil's consumer confidence rises in April on economic recovery optimism

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, April 28 (Reuters) - Consumer confidence in Brazil rose in April, a survey indicated on Wednesday, the biggest rise in nine months as households looked through the second wave of the pandemic to a brighter economic landscape in the coming months.

The FGV's consumer confidence index rose 4.3 points to 72.5 points in April, the biggest rise since July last year. The current situation index rose 0.5 points while the expectations index jumped 6.7 points, FGV said.

The rise in April recouped almost half of March's slump, which was one of the steepest on record, but survey coordinator Getulio Vargas Foundation urged caution.

"Consumers' caution can be seen in their spending habits, a fact justified by economic factors such as income, employment and increased levels of indebtedness, but also psychological, related to uncertainty surrounding health and the need for social isolation," said survey manager Viviane Seda Bittencourt.

The rise in confidence was spread across all income brackets apart from those earning between 2,001 and 4,800 reais ($367-$880) a month, FGV said.

Digging deeper into current conditions, the FGV survey showed that consumers' satisfaction with their personal finances was its lowest since the series began in 2005.

