Brazil's consumer confidence rises in April as future expectations brighten - FGV

BRASILIA, April 28 (Reuters) - Consumer confidence in Brazil rose in April, a survey indicated on Tuesday, as households looked through the second wave of the pandemic to a slightly brighter future in the coming months.

The Getulio Vargas Foundation's (FGV) consumer confidence index rose 4.3 points to 72.5 points in April, recouping almost half of the previous month's steep decline. The current situation index rose 0.5 points while the expectations index jumped 6.7 points, FGV said.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.