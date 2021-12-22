Brazil's consumer confidence rises ahead of challenging 2022 - FGV

Recasts with details

SAO PAULO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's consumer confidence posted a slight recovery in December from the previous month as expectations for the economy improved, moving away from a seven-month low seen in November, research institute Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) said on Wednesday.

FGV said its index of consumer confidence rose to 75.5 in December from 74.9 in November. It said, however, that despite the monthly improvement, the index ended 2021 with a 2.6 points fall after what it called a "tough year."

Viviane Seda Bittencourt, who coordinated the survey, said high levels of unemployment, inflation and indebtedness had particularly affected the poorest in 2021, noting that the gap between high-income and low-income consumer sentiment reached the highest in 17 years.

"2022 will be a challenging year for both the improvement of consumer confidence in general and the reduction of inequality," Bittencourt said in a statement.

Data for the index are collected from over 2,000 informants in seven of Brazil's major state capitals.

(Reporting by Camila Moreira; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Andrew Heavens and David Holmes)

