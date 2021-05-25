US Markets

Brazil's consumer confidence index at 76.2 in May from 72.5 in April - FGV

Consumer confidence in Brazil rose in May, a survey indicated on Tuesday, as households looked through the second wave of the pandemic to brighter economic prospects in the coming months.

The Getulio Vargas Foundation's (FGV) consumer confidence index rose 3.7 points to 76.2 points in May, with the current conditions index up 4.2 points and the expectations index rising 3.2 points, FGV said.

