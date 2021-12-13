Brazil's construction sector growth to slow in 2022 - CBIC association

SAO PAULO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's construction sector is expected to grow 2% in 2022 from a projected rise of 7.6% this year, industry association CBIC said on Monday, as the country's interest rates rise amid surging inflation and slower economic growth.

According to CBIC, the industry will be supported by deals already signed for next year, as well as higher investments in infrastructure.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.