Brazil's construction sector growth to slow in 2022 - CBIC association

Alberto Alerigi Jr. Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Brazil's construction sector is expected to grow 2% in 2022 from a projected rise of 7.6% this year, industry association CBIC said on Monday, as the country's interest rates rise amid surging inflation and slower economic growth.

According to CBIC, the industry will be supported by deals already signed for next year, as well as higher investments in infrastructure.

