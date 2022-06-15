Brazil's Congress passes bill to cap state taxes on fuel

Adds details, context

BRASILIA, June 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's Lower House on Wednesday passed a bill creating a ceiling on state taxes levied on fuel and other items, which will now go to President Jair Bolsonaro to sign into law, as part of efforts to tackle high inflation in the country.

The bill set a cap of about 17% for state taxes on fuel, electricity, natural gas, communications and public transport by including them on a list of "essential" services.

The move comes as Bolsonaro has set curbing fuel prices as one of his main goals ahead of an election in October.

High inflation boosted by energy prices has been hurting his popularity, and he currently trails leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in opinion polls. The far-right leader is betting on lower taxes to cut fuel prices at the pump.

After being approved by the Senate on Monday, the bill was sent back to the Lower House for a final round of deliberations on Tuesday. Voting concluded on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Mark Porter )

