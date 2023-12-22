Brazil's Congress passes 2024 budget

Adds more details on bill in paragraphs 3 and 6, context in 4-5

BRASILIA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's Congress passed on Friday the country's 2024 budget bill, maintaining funds earmarked for an electoral fund, which were at risk of being slashed.

In a joint session, members of both the lower house and Senate approved the bill, which now moves to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's desk to be signed into law.

The amount budgeted for the country's electoral fund, to be used by political parties in local elections next year, was held at 4.9 billion reais ($1.01 billion). An amendment which proposed cutting that figure to less than 1 billion reais was rejected.

The budget also forecasts that the government will erase its primary fiscal deficit next year. Earlier on Friday, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said that he would unveil a new set of measures next week to boost revenue and achieve that goal.

On Thursday, the congressional budget committee tweaked the bill to include a shallower-than-expected spending cut in the government's growth acceleration program.

The government's total primary expenditures in 2024 will grow 1.7% compared to the 2023 budget, to 2.06 trillion reais.

($1 = 4.8501 reais)

(Reporting by Bernardo Caram; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Kylie Madry)

