Brazil's Congonhas airport auction draws foreign interest -media

SAO PAULO, April 13 (Reuters) - The auction for an operating license for the Congonhas airport in the Brazilian financial capital of Sao Paulo has attracted interest from 13 groups, including eight foreign, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.

The newspaper, citing government sources, said among the bidders were French groups Vinci SGEF.PA, ADP ADP.PA and Egis, Spain's Aena AENA.MC, Switzerland's Zurich and Germany's AviAlliance, as well as Qatar's Hamad and Argentina's Inframerica.

Brazilian groups CCR CCRO3.SA, Socicam, Patria PAX.O, JSHF JHSF3.SA and Infra Concessoes are also reported as interested.

The companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment and the ministry of infrastructure responsible for the auction could not be immediately reached for comment.

The auction of the license to operate Congonhas, which is Brazil's third largest airport, comes as part of an ongoing government privatization push.

Vinci already operates eight regional airports in Brazil, including those in state capitals Rio Branco, Porto Velho, Boa Vista, Manaus and Salvador, while Zurich runs three regional airports in Brazil, in state capitals Florianopolis and Vitoria in addition to Macae.

Spain's Aena operates six airports in Brazil, including the ones in the northeastern state capitals of Recife, Maceio and Joao Pessoa.

The concession still needs to be approved by Brazil's federal audit court (TCU) before moving ahead.

Government plans to jointly tender licenses to operate Rio de Janeiro’s Galeao and Santos Dumont airports by mid-2023 have been delayed until at least 2024, O Globo said.

