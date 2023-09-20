Brazil's Conab slightly lowers 2023 coffee crop forecast

Adds more information on forecast in paragraphs 3-7

SAO PAULO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2023 coffee crop is expected to reach 54.36 million 60-kg bags, government food and statistics agency Conab said on Wednesday, down from the figure forecast in May hit by lower production for the robusta variety.

Even as 2023 is an off-year in Brazil's biennial cycle that alternates years of high and low output, coffee production should grow 6.8% from 2022, Conab said. In May, the agency had predicted a crop of 54.74 million bags.

This year's crop, which was 95% harvested by the end of August, should be the country's third-largest, only behind 2020 and 2022.

Output of arabica beans is expected to reach 38.16 million bags, above the previous estimate of 37.9 million bags, Conab data showed.

The increase reflects a 2.4% expansion in the planted area for the variety, coupled with an estimated productivity gain of 13.9%.

Conab highlighted the performance of Brazil's top coffee-growing state Minas Gerais, "which, despite the effects of the negative biennial on many of the producing regions, saw a 29.5% increase in production," said Fabiano Vasconcellos, the agency's crop monitoring manager in a statement.

Robusta coffee, on the other hand, is expected to fall 11% from the previous year, to 16.2 million bags, as lower productivity hurt the variety's main producing state Espirito Santo.

