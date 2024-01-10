Brazil's Conab slashes soy crop forecast but still sees large output

(Adds information from Conab's report, details about corn)

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers will produce around 155.3 million metric tons of soybeans in the 2023/24 cycle, about 5 million tons less than predicted in December, but still slightly higher than last season's record output of 154.6 million tons.

According to Brazilian crop agency Conab on Wednesday, the El Niño weather pattern is disrupting grain production across the nation, as it brought excessive heat and dryness in the center of the country and too much rain in the south.

Planting of the 2023/24 soybean crop reached 97.9% of the area at the end of December, and harvesting has already started in several areas of Mato Grosso, Brazil's top grain state, said Conab.

"That early harvest is due to the influence of high temperatures and widespread water stress, mainly in the Central-West Region," Conab noted, adding the situation spoiled plants on some fields.

Conab said average soy yields for the 2023/24 harvest will be 2.2% lower compared to last season, at 3,431 kilograms per hectare.

In line with previous forecasts for corn production, the crop agency kept a conservative view, saying total output will fall by almost 11% to an estimated 117.6 million tons.

Conab mentioned a 5.6% reduction in planted area for Brazil's corn, and cited the expectation of smaller second corn production.

Second corn, which is planted after soybeans are harvested in the same areas, faces higher climate risk this season. That crop represents about 75% of national production in a given year. (Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Jason Neely and Tomasz Janowski) ((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BRAZIL GRAINS/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.