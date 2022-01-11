Brazil's Conab slashes soy, corn production forecast as drought hits crops

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian food supply and statistics agency Conab lowered the 2021/2022 forecast for soybean and corn production on Tuesday amid a drought affecting commercial crops in the south of the country.

Conab said Brazil is expected to produce 140.5 million tonnes of soybeans, 1.6% less than in the December forecast representing a reduction of 2.3 million tonnes.

Total corn output projections for the 2021/2022 season were also cut because of dry weather in states like Rio Grande do Sul, where the summer corn crop was severely affected.

Conab projected Brazil's total corn crop at 112.9 million tonnes, 4.2 million tonnes less than in the previous forecast.

Despite the downward revisions, Brazilian farmers are expected to harvest a good soybean and corn crops, according to Conab data.

Last year, local farmers produced 137.3 million tonnes of soy, a record since Conab records began. The total corn output was 87 million tonnes last season.

(Reporting by Ana Mano, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.