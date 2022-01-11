US Markets

Brazil's Conab slashes soy, corn production forecast as drought hits crops

Ana Mano Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARCELO TEIXEIRA

SAO PAULO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian food supply and statistics agency Conab lowered the 2021/2022 forecast for soybean production in the world's largest producer and exporter of the commodity on Tuesday amid a drought affecting commercial crops in the south of the country.

Conab said Brazil is expected to produce 140.5 million tonnes of the oilseed, 1.6% less than in the December forecast. Total corn output projections for the 2021/2022 season were also cut because of dry weather in states like Rio Grande do Sul, where the summer corn crop was severely affected.

(Reporting by Ana Mano, Editing by Louise Heavens)

