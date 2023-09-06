News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's Conab raises grain crop projection on bumper corn, soybean production

September 06, 2023 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by Ana Mano for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers will reap almost 323 million metric tons of grains in the 2022/23 season, Brazil's food supply agency Conab said on Wednesday, reflecting expected rises in the production of corn and soybeans this season.

Brazil's total corn production is projected to be a record 131.8 million tons, driven by an abundant second corn crop, which farmers have nearly finished harvesting, Conab said.

The soybean production forecast was kept at 154.6 million tons, also a historic high.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Jason Neely)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.