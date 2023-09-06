Brazil's Conab raises grain crop projection on bumper corn, soybean production

SAO PAULO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers will reap almost 323 million metric tons of grains in the 2022/23 season, Brazil's food supply agency Conab said on Wednesday, reflecting expected rises in the production of corn and soybeans this season.

Brazil's total corn production is projected to be a record 131.8 million tons, driven by an abundant second corn crop, which farmers have nearly finished harvesting, Conab said.

The soybean production forecast was kept at 154.6 million tons, also a historic high.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Jason Neely)

