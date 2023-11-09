Brazil's Conab raises 2023/24 soy output forecast despite erratic weather

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's crop agency (Conab) on Thursday raised the forecast for the country's soybean production by around 400,000 metric tons to 162.420 million tons even as hot and dry weather disruptedplanting in key areas.

Conab also increased the size of the soybean area farmers are expected to cultivate this year to 45.295 million hectares (111.926 million acres), representing a 2.8% rise from the soybean area planted in the previous season.

Through last Monday, some 48.4% of soy areas had already

had been sown in Brazil, while in the 2022/23 cycle at this time 57.5% of the areas had been planted in the South American nation, which is the world's top producer and exporter of soybeans.

Brazilian planting delays are mainly due to irregular rainfall in center-north regions and excess showers in southern parts of the country, which also affected planting of Brazil's first corn in states like Rio Grande do Sul.

"In top grower Mato Grosso, irregular rains and high temperatures interrupted planting in several regions, and in some areas replanting will be necessary," Conab said.

