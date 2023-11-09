Brazil's Conab raises 2023/24 soy output forecast despite erratic weather

SAO PAULO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's crop agency (Conab) on Thursday raised the forecast for the country's soybean production by around 400,000 metric tons to 162.420 million tons even as farmers in center west areas faced irregular rains as they began to sow their new crop in September.

Conab also increased the size of the soybean area farmers are expected to cultivate this year to 45.295 million hectares (111.926 million acres), representing a 2.8% rise from the soybean area planted in the previous season.

