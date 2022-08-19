Brazil's Conab lowers estimates for 2022/23 sugarcane, sugar output

SAO PAULO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's sugarcane crop is expected to drop 1% in 2022/23 from the previous cycle to 572.9 million tonnes, government agency Conab said on Friday, citing adverse weather conditions during the growing season.

Sugar output is seen down 3% to 33.89 million tonnes, while the country's total ethanol production - also considering corn-based ethanol - is expected to reach 30.35 billion liters, up 1.6%, Conab said.

The agency lowered its estimates for Brazil's sugarcane crop and sugar output, which were previously seen at 596 million tonnes and 40.28 million tonnes respectively, while increasing its forecast for ethanol production from the 28.65 billion liters seen in a report published in April.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

