Brazil's Conab lowers 2022 coffee crop estimate on adverse weather

SAO PAULO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2022 coffee production is expected to total 50.38 million 60-kg bags, food supply agency Conab said on Tuesday, lowering its May projection of 53.43 million bags.

The cut came on the back of adverse climate conditions as key producing areas grappled with a lack of rain and severe frosts last year, Conab said in a report. Roughly 99% of the planted area has already been harvested.

