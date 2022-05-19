Brazil's Conab lowers 2022 coffee crop estimate due to bad weather

Adds details, quote

SAO PAULO, May 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2022 coffee production is expected to total 53.43 million 60-kg bags, food supply agency Conab said on Thursday, lowering its January projection of 55.74 million bags.

The adjustment reflects adverse climate conditions in the world's largest coffee producer and exporter, Conab said in a statement, adding that last year's drought and frosts affected coffee plants, bringing yields down.

The figure would still represent 12% growth when compared with last year's crop, the agency added, but a 15.3% decrease from the record output seen in 2020, Brazil's last "on-year" in arabica's biennial production cycle.

Conab estimated the production of arabica coffee at 35.71 million bags this year, 13.6% more than in 2021 but down from a 38.78 million-bag January forecast.

"Despite the positive cycle, the severe 2021 weather significantly affected yields, which are estimated to be 23.6% lower than in the last 'on-year'," Conab said.

Output of robusta coffee was pegged at a record 17.71 million bags, up 8.7% from 2021 and compared with a 16.9 million-bag January estimate.

Harvesting of Brazil's 2022 coffee crop had reached 5.9% by the end of April, Conab said.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Jason Neely and Edmund Blair)

