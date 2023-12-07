Brazil's Conab cuts 2023/24 soybean production forecast to 160.177 mln T

SAO PAULO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian crop agency Conab has cut its forecast for Brazil's 2023/24 soybean production to 160.177 million metric tons from 162.420 million tons in November, citing planting delays related to adverse weather conditions in key planting regions.

Conab said that by December 2, 83.1% of the soybean areas had already been sown while in the 2022/23 cycle 90.7% of the areas were planted. Delays were caused by the El Niño weather pattern.

(Reporting by Ana Mano)

