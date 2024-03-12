Brazil's Conab cuts 2023/24 soy, corn forecasts

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, March 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian crop agency Conab on Tuesday lowered projections for the country's soybean and corn production, as soy farmers dealt with adverse weather in large-producing regions and corn growers are poised to reduce plantings.

Conab cut Brazil's soybean production estimate by some 2.6 million metric tons to 146.858 million metric tons. The agency also reduced its total corn production estimate to 112.753 million tons from a forecast of 113.696 million in February.

Conab said soy yields were well below expectations in the center west due to unfavorable weather conditions in the beginning of the soybean cycle.

"The yields obtained in crops sown from November improved the mood of producers, even though they were unable to

reverse already consolidated losses," Conab said.

In states where the soy was sown later, such as Maranhao, Piaui and Para, rainfall has favored the development of soy crops, Conab noted.

In Brazil's southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul, fields lacked rains between the end of January and the beginning of February.

As rains returned, Rio Grande do Sul's soy prospects improved but soy rust disease became a concern, Conab said.

Conab also lowered its total corn production forecast for Brazil to 112.753 million tons, nearly 1 million tons lower than in a February report.

The agency cited an overall fall in the sowing area for the Brazilian corn, especially for second-corn's planted area, which is expected to fall by around 8% this year.

Second corn, which is planted after soybeans are harvested in the same areas, is presently being sowed.

Conab expects second-corn production to reach 87.349 million tons this year, 14.7% lower than last season and smaller than the 88 million tons predicted last month.

Conab's estimate for the size of Brazil's second corn cultivation area may be revised in April as some growers may risk planting crops outside of the ideal planting window, the agency said.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Alex Richardson, Tomasz Janowski and Mark Porter)

