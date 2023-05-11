Brazil's Conab confirms record soybean, corn crops in May report

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - Conab, Brazil's food supply and statistics agency, has raised its forecast for Brazilian soybean and corn production, citing favorable conditions in spite of the effects of the La Niña weather pattern, which caused drought in the south of the country early in the season.

In its May forecast report released on Thursday, Conab predicted Brazilian farmers will harvest a record 154.8 million tonnes of soybeans, 23.3% more than in the previous season, and a record 125.5 million tonnes of corn, 11% above last year.

Overall, food behemoth Brazil will produce an estimated 313.9 million tonnes of grains, Conab said referring to corn, soybean and other smaller crops such as rice and beans.

The estimated average yields for all crops is seen as "the best ever recorded," being projected at 4,048 kilograms per hectare, exceeding average yields for the 2016/17 year, Conab data showed.

“This [average] yields come in spite of the La Niña phenomenon," Conab's report said. "In the present cycle, the La Niña effects were more concentrated in the state of Rio Grande do Sul."

Brazil's second corn, which farmers will shortly begin to harvest from fields, will total 96.1 million tonnes this year, Conab said after raising its own forecast from last month, which was 95.3 million tonnes.

If Conab's forecast is confirmed, Brazil's second corn production will go up by 12% from last season, even as some farmers were forced to plant it outside the ideal climate window.

Second corn represents the bulk of national production, and is planted after soybeans are harvested.

Given Brazil's massive grain supplies this year, Conab projects exports of 95 million tonnes for soybeans, which is mainly shipped to China, and 48 million tonnes of corn exports.

