Brazil's Conab confirms record soybean, corn crops in May report

Credit: REUTERS/RODOLFO BUHRER

May 11, 2023 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by Ana Mano for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's food supply and statistics agency Conab on Thursday raised its forecast for Brazilian soybean and corn production, citing favorable conditions even as farmers dealt with the effects of the La Niña weather pattern early in the season.

In its May forecast report, Conab predicted Brazilian farmers will harvest a record 154.8 million tonnes of soybeans this season, 23.3% more than in the previous one, and a record 125.5 million tonnes of corn, 11% above last year.

(Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Mark Potter)

