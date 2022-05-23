Brazil's Comerc purchases solar farms SPE in $41 mln deal

SAO PAULO, May 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Comerc Participacoes SA COMR3.SA said on Monday it has reached a deal with Banco BTG Pactual SA BPAC11.SA and Energea Global LLC to acquire a special-purpose entity (SPE) that owns Energea Salinas, Energea Pedrinopolis and Energea Tres Pontas.

The three firms own solar farms under construction in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, Comerc said in a securities filing, adding that it will pay 200 million reais ($40.99 million) for the deal.

($1 = 4.8788 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.