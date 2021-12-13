Brazil's Cogna sees scope for small, medium-sized acquisitions in 2022

US Markets

Brazilian education company Cogna Educacao SA has room for small and medium-sized acquisitions next year, it said on Monday during an investor event.

SAO PAULO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian education company Cogna Educacao SA COGN3.SA has room for small and medium-sized acquisitions next year, it said on Monday during an investor event.

The company said that any potential deal would not breach its 2.3 times leverage ratio projected for 2022. The company's leverage ration is at 2.07, it said in a presentation.

Earlier on Monday, Cogna projected that the net revenue of its KrotonMed business would reach 482 million reais ($85.88 million) next year.

KrotonMed, which offers higher education courses in health, is expected to have earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 224 million reais in 2022, based on a securities filing before the investor presentation. The company also projected EBITDA margin of 46.5% for the period.

Shares in Cogna were down around 3.1% in early trading in Sao Paulo, making it the worst performer on the broader Bovespa index .BVSP, which rose by 1.55%.

($1 = 5.6127 reais)

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Peter Frontini; editing by Philippa Fletcher and Jane Merriman)

