Brazil's Cogna sees 2022 net revenues of US$86 mln for health education unit

SAO PAULO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian education company Cogna said on Monday it expects that the net revenue of its unit KrotonMed will reach 482 million reais ($85.88 million) next year.

KrotonMed, which offers higher education courses in health area, will have an EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of 224 million reais in 2022, according to a securities filing. The company also projected EBITDA margin of 46.5% for the period.

($1 = 5.6127 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.