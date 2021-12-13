US Markets

Brazil's Cogna sees 2022 net revenues of US$86 mln for health education unit

Brazilian education company Cogna said on Monday it expects that the net revenue of its unit KrotonMed will reach 482 million reais ($85.88 million) next year.

KrotonMed, which offers higher education courses in health area, will have an EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of 224 million reais in 2022, according to a securities filing. The company also projected EBITDA margin of 46.5% for the period.

($1 = 5.6127 reais)

