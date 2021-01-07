US Markets

Brazil's Cogna in talks with Eleva to buy and sell assets - filing

SAO PAULO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian listed education company Cogna Educação SA COGN3.SA has confirmed media reports of talks with Eleva Educacao SA to buy and sell certain assets, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

The deal would involve the potential sale to Eleva of schools owned directly or indirectly by Cogna, as well as the acquisition by Cogna of an education system owned by Eleva, which is backed by Brazilian billionaire Jorge Paulo Lemann.

