Brazil's coffee production to rise 5.5% in 2024, says Conab

SAO PAULO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's coffee crop is expected to reach 58.08 million 60-kg bags in 2024, government food and statistics agency Conab said on Thursday, up 5.5% from the previous season as the country enters an 'on' year in the biennial arabica production cycle.

Conab said arabica coffee output is set to total 40.75 million bags this year, a 4.7% increase from 2023, while robusta production is seen up 7.2% to 17.33 million bags.

"The initial figures point to a positive influence of the effects of an 'on' year, which naturally implies higher agricultural yields," Conab said in a statement as it released its first forecast for this year's crop.

Arabica coffee trees alternate years of higher and lower production, a natural development as trees get stressed after high fruit loads and produce less in the following season.

The estimates will be updated in May as the harvest progresses, the agency added.

Brazil is the world's largest coffee producer and exporter.

(Reporting by Ana Mano and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.