News & Insights

Commodities

Brazil's coffee production to rise 5.5% in 2024, says Conab

Credit: REUTERS/ROOSEVELT CASSIO

January 18, 2024 — 07:00 am EST

Written by Ana Mano and Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's coffee crop is expected to reach 58.08 million 60-kg bags in 2024, government food and statistics agency Conab said on Thursday, up 5.5% from the previous season as the country enters an 'on' year in the biennial arabica production cycle.

Conab said arabica coffee output is set to total 40.75 million bags this year, a 4.7% increase from 2023, while robusta production is seen up 7.2% to 17.33 million bags.

"The initial figures point to a positive influence of the effects of an 'on' year, which naturally implies higher agricultural yields," Conab said in a statement as it released its first forecast for this year's crop.

Arabica coffee trees alternate years of higher and lower production, a natural development as trees get stressed after high fruit loads and produce less in the following season.

The estimates will be updated in May as the harvest progresses, the agency added.

Brazil is the world's largest coffee producer and exporter.

(Reporting by Ana Mano and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.