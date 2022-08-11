Brazil's coffee harvest speeds up, matches last year's pace

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers had harvested 89% of the 2022/23 coffee crop by Aug. 9, matching the pace seen at this time last season, but are still a bit behind the five-year average of 91%, consultancy Safras & Mercado said on Friday.

Safras' coffee analyst Gil Barabach said the harvest of robusta coffee is basically done, while farmers in the arabica areas are in the final stages.

Dry weather has helped farmers to catch up after initial delays in the field work this year, but rains have arrived at some coffee producing areas this week and might hamper harvesting for a couple of days.

Farmers are reporting mixed results from the field, with some complaining of losses.

Farmer Fernando Barbosa, from the main coffee belt of Minas Gerais, said some colleagues are seeing smaller beans due to excessive dry weather, which ends up reducing production since they need more beans to fill up a 60-kg bag.

He also said many trees are already showing initial flower buds, the first stage for next year's crop.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by David Evans and Matthew Lewis)

