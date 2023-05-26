Brazil's coffee crop should surprise positively and exports recover -Cecafe

Adds more comments from executive, context

SAO PAULO, May 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2023 coffee crop should surprise positively and exports recover in the second half of the year, the head of exporters group Cecafe said on Friday, after shipments dropped by roughly a fifth in the first four months to end-April.

Speaking at an event hosted by Cecafe, Marcio Ferreira said a good shipment pace should then be maintained in the first half of 2024.

The country's robusta coffee crop is expected "repeat" its output performance of the previous year, when farmers reaped a record 16.81 million bags of the variety, he added.

His forecast contrasts with that of the government's food and statistics agency Conab, which expects a 7.6% drop in robusta production this year.

Considering a strong harvest and high robusta prices, Ferreira said he expects exports of the variety to receive a boost, meaning that it isn't impossible for Brazil's overall shipments reach more than 35 million bags of coffee in 2023.

Last year, Brazil shipped 35.58 million 60-kg bags of green coffee abroad.

