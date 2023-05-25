Brazil's coffee crop seen up on good fruit development - broker

NEW YORK, May 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2023/24 coffee crop, currently in the initial stages of harvesting, will be slightly larger than expected after positive weather as trees were seen healthy and able to develop the fruit load well, broker Pine Agronegocios said on Thursday.

The broker released a report with its findings after its second crop tour to Brazil's coffee areas and raised its view for the production of arabica beans by nearly 800,000 bags to 34.87 million bags.

It kept its number for robusta coffee production stable at 20.29 million bags, for a total crop number of 55.16 million bags. The number is close to the government forecast and lower than most private estimates.

Pine said in the report that despite a not so great flowering stage last year, arabica coffee trees had enough energy to produce a reasonable fruit load and guarantee good bean growth, which led the broker to raise its expectation.

The broker, however, expects a very tight supply situation in Brazil even after the harvest and says that exports or local consumption will have to fall during the next cycle to cope with lower coffee availability.

It projects exports at 35.39 million bags in 2023/24 and local consumption at 21 million bags.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.