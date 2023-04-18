Commodities

Brazil's coffee co-op Expocaccer to open subsidiary in the US

April 18, 2023 — 01:03 pm EDT

Written by Marcelo Teixeira for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - Coffee co-op Expocaccer, a large exporter of high-quality arabica coffee from Brazil's Cerrado Mineiro region, will open a subsidiary in the United States looking to expand sales in the world's largest consumer of the beverage.

According to a statement from Expocaccer, the future U.S. unit is expected to improve logistics in their coffee trade for better distribution to current and new clients, as the co-op targets the booming American market for specialty coffee.

Expocaccer prepared and exported a bit over 1 million 60-kg bags of coffee in 2022, with net sales of 1.46 billion reais ($293 million).

The Cerrado Mineiro region where it operates is known for the use of high coffee producing technology and good conditions of climate and altitude that result in good quality arabicas. The area has been awarded a Denomination of Origin (D.O.).

According to the latest survey by the U.S. National Coffee Association released earlier this month, 52% of Americans drinking coffee have beverages classified in the specialty category, prepared with high-quality coffee beans.

($1 = 4.9710 reais)

