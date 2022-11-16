Commodities

Brazil's cocoa grind rises 3.5% in October, industry group says

Credit: REUTERS/Marcelo Teixeira

November 16, 2022 — 02:32 pm EST

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Cocoa processing in Brazil, the world's fifth-largest chocolate consumer, increased by 3.5% in October compared with the same period a year earlier to 20,766 tonnes, industry group AIPC said in a report on Wednesday.

Considering cumulative grinding in the year to October, the industry is still lagging the same period in 2021 by 0.4%. Total grinding in the period was 186,122 tonnes.

AIPC said that locally-produced cocoa delivered at processing plants in Brazil reached 16,810 tonnes last month, 22% more than in the same period a year before.

The group said there were no imports of cocoa into Brazil in October. Imports in the year so far are at only 11,034 tonnes, versus 46,757 tonnes for the same period in 2021.

