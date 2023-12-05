Brazil's Coamo to invest in corn-based ethanol plant

SAO PAULO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's biggest grain farmer cooperative Coamo, based in the southern state of Parana, plans to invest in a corn-based ethanol plant that would be able to produce 258 million liters of the biofuel per year, its head told Reuters on Tuesday.

Airton Galinari said he would put the matter to a vote by Coamo members on Dec. 13.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora)

