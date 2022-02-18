Brazil's Cielo to sell stake in Merchant e-Solutions; shares jump

Adds share reaction, details

SAO PAULO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian payment processor Cielo SA CIEL3.SA said on Friday it has agreed to sell its stake in U.S. firm Merchant e-Solutions Inc. to a unit of Integrum Holdings LP for up to $290 million, sending its shares sharply higher to six months highs.

Cielo said Integrum Holdings' Sam I Acquisition Corp will pay $140 million at the closing of the deal and up to $150 million as part of an earn-out component subject to certain conditions.

"The transaction is part of Cielo's strategy to increase focus on its core business in Brazil, in line with other divestments concluded during 2021," the company said in a securities filing.

Shares in Cielo were trading at their highest levels since August 2021 after the announcement, making it the top gainer on Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP. Cielo was up more than 13% at 2.85 reais in mid-afternoon, while the Bovespa fell 0.4%.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely and David Evans)

