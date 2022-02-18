Brazil's Cielo to sell stake in Merchant e-Solutions for $290 mln

SAO PAULO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian payment processor Cielo SA CIEL3.SA said on Friday it has agreed to sell its stake in U.S. firm Merchant e-Solutions Inc. to a unit of Integrum Holdings LP for up to $290 million, as it aims to focus on its core business in Brazil.

Cielo said Integrum Holdings' Sam I Acquisition Corp will pay $140 million at the closing of the deal and up to $150 million as part of an earn-out component subject to certain conditions.

