Brazil's Cielo reports Q4 net profit of $64 mln

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian payment processor Cielo SA CIEL3.SA reported on Wednesday a net profit of 336.9 million reais ($64.03 million), a 13% increase compared with the same quarter the previous year.

The company reported fourth-quarter operational net revenue of 3.1 billion reais, a 3.9% increase year-on-year, pushed by growth in volumes captured, the expansion of the prepayment of receivables business.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the fourth quarter was 789.5 million reais, up 2.8% over the year-ago period, missing the Refinitiv forecast of 829.5 million reais.

($1 = 5.2620 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.