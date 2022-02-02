Brazil's Cielo reports Q4 net profit of $64 mln

US Markets

Brazilian payment processor Cielo SA reported on Wednesday a net profit of 336.9 million reais ($64.03 million), a 13% increase compared with the same quarter the previous year.

The company reported fourth-quarter operational net revenue of 3.1 billion reais, a 3.9% increase year-on-year, pushed by growth in volumes captured, the expansion of the prepayment of receivables business.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the fourth quarter was 789.5 million reais, up 2.8% over the year-ago period, missing the Refinitiv forecast of 829.5 million reais.

($1 = 5.2620 reais)

