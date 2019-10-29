US Markets

Brazil's Cielo reports lower than expected Q3 income

Contributors
Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published

Brazil's largest card processor Cielo SA posted on Tuesday a lower-than-expected net income in the third quarter, as the company sacrificed profitability for volumes.

SAO PAULO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's largest card processor Cielo SA CIEL3.SA posted on Tuesday a lower-than-expected net income in the third quarter, as the company sacrificed profitability for volumes.

Cielo posted a profit of 358 million reais in the third quarter, missing analysts' estimates of 376.6 million reais and down 50% from the same period a year earlier.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Carolina Mandl Editing by Chris Reese)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular