Brazil's Cielo profit falls sharply on more competition

Brazil's largest card processing firm Cielo said net profit dropped 68% to 242.4 million reais ($58 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019 as a result of increased competition in the industry, according to a securities filing late on Monday.
