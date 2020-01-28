US Markets

Brazil's Cielo profit falls sharply on more competition

Brazil's largest card processing firm Cielo said net profit dropped 68% to 242.4 million reais ($58 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019 as a result of increased competition in the industry, according to a securities filing late on Monday.

