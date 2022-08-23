US Markets

Brazil's Cielo picks Estanislau Bassols as new CEO

Peter Frontini Reuters
Brazilian payment processor Cielo SA on Tuesday appointed Estanislau Bassols as its new chief executive, the company said in a securities filing.

Cielo's board of directors will meet on September 1 to confirm Bassols as the new chief executive, but he will only take office after a separate approval by Brazil's central bank, according to the filing.

