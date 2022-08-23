Brazil's Cielo picks Estanislau Bassols as new CEO

SAO PAULO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian payment processor Cielo SA CIEL3.SA on Tuesday appointed Estanislau Bassols as its new chief executive, the company said in a securities filing.

Cielo's board of directors will meet on September 1 to confirm Bassols as the new chief executive, but he will only take office after a separate approval by Brazil's central bank, according to the filing.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.